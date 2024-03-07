Uproar In Parliament Over Massive CB Salary Hike

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Opposition and Government MPs expressed outrage in Parliament over the massive pay hike implemented by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for its employees.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Lakshman Kiriella asked if the Government will reverse the decision taken by the Central Bank to increase the salaries of its employees by large margins.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena revealed that the salaries had been increased from between 29 percent to 77 percent.

According to data tabled in Parliament, a Deputy Governor who was earning Rs. 584, 775,00 was now earning a massive 1,728,419.23.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament that the Central Bank was given a certain amount of freedom by Parliament.

Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe had insisted on Monday that the salary increase implemented for Central Bank employees was legal.

The Governor told the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) that in his opinion the salaries of other State employees must also be increased.

However, the Committee on Public Finance said there was an ethical issue on the amount by which the salaries were increased.