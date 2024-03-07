Ali Sabri Raheem Suspended From Parliament

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem has been suspended from Parliament for one month, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

The Speaker said the MP was suspended based on the recommendations of a report by the Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

Last year the MP was detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) along with a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones.

The total value of the seized goods were estimated to have exceeded Rs. 78 million. (Colombo Gazette)