IUSF Convenor Arrested After Police Disperse Protest

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The convenor of the Inter-University Students' Federation (IUSF) Madushan Chandrajith was arrested after the Police dispersed a protest staged in Colombo, on Wednesday.

The Police fired water cannons on the protest organised by the IUSF in Borella.

A confrontation took place between the Police and the protesters when the protesters were blocked near the Colombo National Hospital.

The Police later fired water on the protesters and surrounded Chandrajith and arrested him.

Some minor staff of the hospital were seen objecting to the arrest. (Colombo Gazette)