Oman To Hold Exhibition, Forum Focused On Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Oman, an Arab country in the Gulf, will hold from May 7 to 9 in Muscat a forum addressing Brazil-Oman investment and an exhibition focused on Brazilian goods and services. An Omani delegation is in Brazil to promote the Made in Brazil Expo Muscat and the Omani Brazilian Investment Forum and spoke to some 60 businesspeople and executives on Wednesday (6) at a meeting (pictured) in the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) in São Paulo. Investment attraction to Oman was a topic.

Event in Oman was conceived and organized by the Investors Bridge under the patronage of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion of Oman, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the embassies of Oman in Brasília and Brazil in Muscat. The holding coincides with the 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and will be hosted by the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center.

As per the presentation made at the headquarters of the ABCC by Investors Bridge founder Ahmed Al Harthy, the initiative aims to share the success of the Brazilian experience with the world, promote Brazil as a gateway to South America, attract investments to both countries, cast Oman as a gate to Asia and Africa, and activate cooperation and knowledge transfer between Brazil and Oman.

The holding of an exclusive exhibition for goods and services from Brazil is unprecedent in Oman. Al Harthy presented to the Brazilians the project's targeted sectors, namely tourism, clean energy and mining, logistics and re-exports, agriculture and fish farming, investments and manufacturing. According to him, the events are set to be attended by high-level representatives from the government of Oman, state-owned companies from both the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council, private companies from the region, and delegations from Iraq, Jordan, North and East Africa, and Mozambique. Some 150 Brazilian companies are expected.

In the ABCC the Omanis presented the economy of their country to Brazilians. Muhanna Al Senani, Director of Investment Promotion at Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, talked about Oman's investment attraction growth, free trade agreements, logistics infrastructure, and facilitation for foreign capital. He said agreements enable companies based in Oman to do business with other companies at smaller costs, particularly in semifinished goods.

Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Rashid Amer Al Muslhi presented Oman as a destination for investments. He said the country's prime location, close to many emerging markets and connected to them via direct sea routes, makes it a potential re-export hub for Brazilian products.“We hope Brazil can be a gateway for products and investments from Oman in the promising American continent,” he said.

Brazil-Oman

Delegation was welcomed by the ABCC's leaders and staff

The Brazil-Oman Business Meeting was opened by ABCC Foreign Trade Vice President William Adib Dib Jr., who spoke about the solid, strong ties between the two countries.“Oman and Brazil share a balanced, complementary trade that not only are nonconcurrent but strengthens the potential of each nation where they are the most competitive,” he said, mentioning their USD 1.8 billion bilateral trade in 2023, with Brazil exporting iron ore and foods, while Oman ships fertilizer, fuels, and petrochemical derivatives to the Brazilian market.

The Omani delegation is in Brazil for an extensive series of appointments related to May's events and the attraction of investments to the Arab country. The mission is held by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion of Oman and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with support from the Investors Bridge. Brazilian companies interested in joining the forum and the exhibition in Muscat can contact the organizers via the information below.

Quick facts:

Made in Brazil Expo & Forum

May 07 to 09, 2024

Oman Convention and Exhibition Center in Muscat

