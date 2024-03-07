Bitcoin Spooked By Highs, Ethereum Still Climbing

Market picture

The cryptocurrency market is building capitalisation towards the 24-hour level, but it's a relatively modest +0.6% to $2.51 trillion. That's close to, but still below Tuesday's highs.



Bitcoin briefly topped $69K on Tuesday, setting a new all-time high, but has since corrected by more than 15%.



The size, speed and nature of the decline indicate a desire for“weak hands” to exit Bitcoin. At its lowest point, the price fell below $59K due to large orders that the market was unable to quickly digest. Excluding this spike, we can assume that the price fell to $62K – last week's consolidation area – wiping out all the recent gains.



We saw these 15% corrections for a long time after the first update of the highs in the last cycle in 2020. It's worth bracing for up to several weeks of consolidation in the 15-20% range.



Many altcoins have pulled back significantly from recent highs, looking back at BTC. But not Ethereum, which hit new highs since January 2022 at $3865 on Wednesday morning. The second most important cryptocurrency very quickly crossed the key $3500 threshold (161.8% of the year-end rally and local April 2022 high). According to the Fibonacci model, the next upside target is the 261.8% level, which is just above $4600 and close to historical highs.

