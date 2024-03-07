Dollar Index: If It Doesn't Rise, It Falls

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Dollar Index lost a third of a per cent on Wednesday and is once again attempting to break below its 200-day moving average (MA). Perhaps the formula“if it doesn't rise, it falls” can be applied to the dollar.
