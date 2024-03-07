Moroccan baths confront uncertainty amid climate change, drought difficulties

(MENAFN) For many years, the renowned hammams of Morocco have been a popular destination for visitors, reflecting their significance as a cultural institution deeply ingrained in Moroccan society. These public baths, known as Moroccan hammams, hold a special place in the lives of Moroccan citizens, serving as a vital aspect of their cultural heritage.



Inside the domed chambers of these hammams, individuals from all social backgrounds gather to partake in the cleansing rituals, seated upon stone slabs amidst intricate mosaic tiles. However, the longstanding tradition faces unprecedented challenges as Morocco grapples with the impacts of climate change and an ongoing drought, described by officials as catastrophic.



The severity of the situation has prompted cities across the North African country to implement measures aimed at conserving water resources, including the decision to close hammams for three days a week. While intended to address the pressing water scarcity issue, this decision has sparked concerns among workers in the hammam sector, fearing a decline in visitor numbers and subsequent income loss.



The effects of the prolonged drought and dwindling water reserves extend beyond the hammam industry, raising alarms among farmers and municipalities reliant on water for agriculture and municipal services. The situation has forced Morocco to confront difficult choices as it navigates the complexities of climate change and its far-reaching implications.



The imposition of restrictions on commercial activities, such as hammams and car washes, has elicited frustration and anger among owners, highlighting the economic strain imposed by the water crisis. As Morocco grapples with the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change and drought, finding sustainable solutions to mitigate the impacts on vital sectors like the hammam industry remains imperative. Balancing the preservation of cultural traditions with the need for water conservation presents a complex dilemma that requires careful consideration and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders involved.

