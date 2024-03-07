QUARA FINANCE THE LEADER IN DIGITAL MICROLENDING SUCCESSFULLY LISTS ON NOMU

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Quara Finance, a leading Saudi Company providing innovative Sharia-compliant financial solutions, today announced its successful listing on the Nomu-Parallel Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The company's IPO offering of 2.65 million shares, representing approximately 8.83% of its capital, was oversubscribed by 218%, demonstrating strong investor confidence in Quara Finance's growth prospects; with qualified investors fully subscribed to the offered shares at an offering price of SAR 15 per share.

Specialising in consumer and SME financing, Quara Finance has established itself as a pioneer in the field offering a wide range of innovative financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of its diverse clientele, all while maintaining the utmost standards of corporate governance and ethical business conduct.

Commenting on the listing, Faisal Abdulrahman Al-Alshaikh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quara Finance, said:“This milestone represents a significant step in our journey. Our entry into the public market reflects our strategic vision for a sustainable growth trajectory and commitment to expanding our business operations. With a strong focus on digital transformation, technological innovation, and customer-centricity, we will continue to strengthen our position as a key player in the Saudi financial sector.”

Quara Finance was established in 2009 as a Limited Liability Company (LLC.). With a current capital of SAR 300 million, the company has a strong customer base exceeding 200 corporate clients and over 90,000 individual clients.

About Quara Finance:

Quara Finance is a future-forward company that caters to the financial needs of individuals and businesses of the digital age. Its portfolio of services includes innovative shariah-compliant financial products and solutions. Today, Quara Finance is one of the leading financial services company in the Kingdom, a first-of-its-kind that caters to individuals and SMEs alike.