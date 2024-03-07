OPPO Launches 2024 Imagine IF Awards Following Inaugural 2023 Success

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Submissions are now open until July 28th, 2024. Winners will be eligible for a cash prize, showcase their work at the international art fair, Paris Photo, and even work commercially as an OPPO photographer for a year.

Dubai, UAE: Following the launch of the Reno11 Series, OPPO is thrilled to announce the 2nd edition of the Imagine IF Awards, a global mobile phone photography competition aimed at inspiring photographers and enthusiasts to create unforgettable photographic masterpieces using smartphones.

Established in 2023, the OPPO Imagine IF Photography Project aims to revolutionize mobile imaging and visual expression through groundbreaking photography technology. Last year, the inaugural Imagine IF photography Awards received over 700,000 submissions across 51 countries and regions worldwide, showcasing the immense creative potential of mobile photography.

“We are excited to launch the 2024 Imagine IF Awards, continuing our commitment to celebrating and empowering mobile photography enthusiasts worldwide,” says Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA.“This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering creativity and innovation, as well as providing a platform for users to showcase their talents and passion for photography.”

Submissions for the 2024 edition of the OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards are open until July 28th, 2024. A distinguished panel of seven world-renowned photographers eagerly anticipates reviewing the incredible entries from OPPO users globally. The winner of the prestigious Imagine IF Master of the Year. Will receive a Golden Award of up to $24,000 USD and have the opportunity to showcase their work at Paris Photo, the largest International are fair dedicated to photography.

In conjunction with the Imagine IF Awards announcement, OPPO introduces the Reno11 Pro 5G, featuring a new ultra-wide camera system and flagship computational photography technology. With it's elegant design, all-day battery life, fast charging, the Reno11 Pro 5G transforms every OPPO user into a pro portrait photographer, making it an ideal device for capturing memories on the go.

Additionally, the competition invites participants to upload original photos on the OPPO website or social media platforms, selecting from various categories, with a maximum of 15 entries per category. Participants should avoid inappropriate content, and young photographers aged 18-24 can also enter the OPPO Imagine IF Youth Special Award, enriching the diversity of submissions.

About OPPO MEA:

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008. With a presence in over 60 countries and a dedicated team of 40,000 employees, OPPO strives to enhance lives worldwide.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and is now established in more than 13 markets. OPPO adjusted its product line in the MEA region in past few years, launching flagship series like the OPPO Find N3 and introducing the OPPO Reno Series. The company plans to further refine its local product line, offering consumers in the region more premium options.