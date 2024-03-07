Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The 46th humanitarian planeload takes off from Kuwait heading to Gaza Strip through Egyptian Al-Arish airport, with the plane carrying a volunteer medical team from Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces detain 40 Palestinians, including four women, in the West Bank in the last 24 hours.

RABAT -- Senegalese President Macky Sall sets March 24 as a date for the forthcoming presidential election in a fresh step that aims at addressing the political crisis in this west African country.

TOKYO -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says that China supports Palestine in becoming a full member of the UN, state-run Xinhua News Agency reports. (end) mt