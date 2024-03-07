JPMorgan suggests investing in Egyptian treasury bills after CBE policy shift

(MENAFN) In light of the Central Bank of Egypt's recent decision to raise interest rates by 600 basis points and adopt a more flexible exchange rate regime, JP Morgan has recommended purchasing one-year Egyptian treasury bills at auction on Thursday. Gbolahan Taiwu, a representative from JP Morgan, conveyed this recommendation to clients, emphasizing the resurgence of Egypt's carry trade and expressing optimism about the current outlook. Taiwu noted that the conditions for investment in Egyptian treasury bills have improved significantly, attributing this to the central bank's proactive measures to address economic challenges.



JP Morgan's assessment underscores the significance of the central bank's policy adjustments in reinvigorating investor interest in Egyptian financial instruments. The decision to raise interest rates substantially during an emergency meeting, coupled with the adoption of a more flexible exchange rate regime, has created favorable conditions for investment in Egyptian assets. This strategic shift reflects a broader effort to stabilize the Egyptian economy and enhance its attractiveness to investors.



Moreover, JP Morgan anticipates a temporary uptick in Egypt's inflation rate, projecting a four percent increase on a monthly basis in February. However, the bank expects inflationary pressures to subside later in the year, paving the way for potential reductions in interest rates. This outlook aligns with broader efforts to manage inflationary dynamics while ensuring sustainable economic growth.



JP Morgan's endorsement of Egyptian treasury bills underscores growing confidence in the country's economic prospects and policy direction. The bank's analysis suggests that the recent policy interventions by the central bank have bolstered investor confidence and created opportunities for prudent investment strategies. As Egypt continues to navigate through economic challenges, proactive measures and strategic investments are pivotal in fostering stability and facilitating long-term growth.

