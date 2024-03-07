Theatre Building Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Music and Drama Theatre named after Mykola Kulish was again damaged by enemy shelling - 38 windows were shattered.

Oleksandr Knyha, the director general of the theater, said this in a post on Facebook .

"In the morning, the Russian military again 'greeted' us from the left bank. Thirty-eight windows in the theatre were smashed," the statement reads.

Knyha emphasized that "we cannot be defeated" - the windows are boarded up, the work continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Mykola Kulish Kherson Regional Music and Drama Theater was damaged by the Russian army on the night of February 14 - 36 windows of the theater building were smashed by enemy shelling. As a result of the shelling of central Kherson on November 13, 2023, 64 windows of the theater building were smashed.

Photo: MCIP