Russians Drop Bomb On Toretsk, Wounding Three Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders dropped a KAB-500 guided aerial bomb on the private sector of Toretsk, wounding three people.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on March 7, 2024, at 11:10 a.m., the Russian army launched an air strike on the town of Toretsk. Once again, the occupiers used KAB-500 against the civilian population," the statement said.

The bomb hit one of the streets of the private sector, where three neighbors were talking at the time. The victims, a 47-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, and a 63-year-old woman, sustained concussions, arm injuries, and a fracture. Medical assistance was provided to them.

Several households were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them after the explosion.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated as part of the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.

On March 6, one civilian was killed and another three were injured in the Russian shelling of the region.