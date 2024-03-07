Venezuela reaches first MoM drop in consumer prices in 17 years

(MENAFN) In a rare occurrence, Venezuela's consumer price index registered a slight decline in February, marking the first monthly decrease in 17 years, as reported by a non-governmental observatory. According to the Venezuelan Financial Observatory, consumer prices dipped by 0.5 percent between January and February. The observatory, recognized as a vital source for public finance data due to the scarcity and inconsistency of official statistics, highlighted that despite this decline, the annual inflation rate remained staggering at 85 percent, positioning Venezuela among the countries with the highest inflation rates globally.



The observatory attributed the monthly decline in inflation to various factors, notably a decrease in consumption, which has been exacerbated by the country's enduring economic crisis and mass migration. Food prices, in particular, saw a notable drop of 3.1 percent in February, as retailers slashed prices in an attempt to stimulate consumer demand amidst challenging economic conditions.



Several other factors contributed to the moderation in inflation, including a marginal appreciation of the Venezuelan bolivar against the US dollar, injections of foreign currencies into the economy by the central bank, and a reduction in the printing of banknotes. These developments suggest a nuanced interplay of economic forces within Venezuela's turbulent economic landscape, where persistent inflationary pressures intersect with efforts to stabilize the currency and mitigate the impacts of the ongoing crisis. Despite the temporary reprieve from rising prices, Venezuela continues to grapple with profound economic challenges, underscoring the need for sustained efforts to address underlying structural issues and foster long-term economic stability and prosperity.

