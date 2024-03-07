Egypt receives extended IMF loan as central bank moves to stabilize economy

(MENAFN) In a significant development on Wednesday, Egypt finalized an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bolster its loan program to a substantial eight billion dollars. This agreement swiftly followed a series of economic stabilization measures implemented by the country's central bank, including the liberalization of the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound and a notable 600 basis point increase in interest rates. These measures were undertaken in a concerted effort to stabilize the Egyptian economy amidst ongoing challenges.



Additionally, Egypt secured another loan worth USD1.2 billion earmarked for environmental sustainability initiatives. With this additional funding, the total value of the IMF's loan to Egypt exceeds an impressive USD9 billion, underscoring the significance of the support provided by international financial institutions in aiding the country's economic recovery efforts. Both Egyptian government officials and representatives from the IMF confirmed the details of this expanded loan program.



Governor Hassan Abdullah of the Central Bank of Egypt emphasized the institution's commitment to allowing the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound to be determined by market mechanisms. However, he noted that the central bank retains the authority to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, in accordance with established rules. Abdullah clarified that the central bank no longer pursues a specific exchange rate target, but rather prioritizes maintaining a specific inflation rate, reflecting a shift in monetary policy objectives.



During a press conference held on the same day, Deputy Governor Rami Abu Al-Naga reiterated the central bank's stance, stating that the recent monetary tightening measures, including the significant increase in interest rates, are temporary in nature. He expressed confidence that interest rates will eventually decrease as the economy stabilizes, signaling the central bank's commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth. These statements reflect the central bank's strategy to navigate through short-term challenges while remaining focused on long-term economic stability and prosperity for Egypt.

MENAFN07032024000045015682ID1107947923