Gold prices rise to new heights amid weak US economic data, Federal Reserve signals

(MENAFN) Gold prices soared to unprecedented levels today, poised to achieve their seventh consecutive daily gain, driven by a combination of weak US economic data and signals from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding potential interest rate cuts in the near future if inflationary pressures ease. The surge in gold prices was reported by Reuters news agency, with the precious metal climbing by 0.5 percent in spot transactions to reach USD2,159.79 per ounce by 04:32 GMT. Earlier in the session, gold hit a record high of USD2,161.09 per ounce. In the US market, gold futures also witnessed a notable increase of 0.4 percent to USD2,167 per ounce.



The bullish momentum for gold was further bolstered by Powell's remarks made on Wednesday, where he hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts in the coming months, contingent upon the economic outlook and inflationary trends. Powell's upcoming speech is anticipated to provide additional insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance, which could further influence gold prices.



The allure of gold as a safe-haven asset is heightened in environments of low interest rates, as it offers investors a store of value amidst economic uncertainties. Concurrently, other precious metals experienced mixed performance, with silver rising by 0.4 percent to USD24.25 per ounce, while platinum dipped slightly by 0.1 percent to USD906.82 per ounce, and palladium declined by 0.8 percent to USD1,033.44 per ounce.



The surge in gold prices underscores the ongoing investor appetite for precious metals amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty and inflationary concerns. As market participants await further guidance from central banks and monitor economic developments closely, the outlook for gold remains buoyant, supported by its role as a hedge against volatility and inflationary pressures in the global economy.

