(MENAFN) During its upcoming meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) is anticipated to uphold interest rates at historically low levels, despite the persistent pressures on core prices contributing to a continued decline in the inflation rate. This decision reflects a cautious approach by the ECB in the face of weak economic indicators in the United States, alongside statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinting at a potential reduction in interest rates should inflation stabilize in the coming months.



The ECB, responsible for monetary policy across the 20 countries sharing the European single currency, remains hesitant to declare victory over the formidable inflationary wave experienced in recent years, particularly given the gradual deceleration in inflation following a sudden surge in prices two years prior. Despite tangible improvements in inflation metrics, policymakers within the ECB are inclined to exercise prudence, awaiting further evidence to confirm that inflation is effectively under control and that wage growth remains stable.



It is widely expected that the ECB will maintain the key interest rate at its current record level of 4 percent. Despite signs of improvement in inflationary trends, fiscal policymakers are seeking additional assurances regarding the sustainability of these developments. The ECB's decision underscores the importance of a cautious and data-driven approach in managing monetary policy, as policymakers strive to navigate the complex economic landscape and ensure stability within the Eurozone.

