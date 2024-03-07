Voltas Limited To Showcase Its Extensive Portfolio Of Energy Efficient Commercial Refrigeration Products At AAHAR 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 7th March, 2024: Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC & Refrigeration company, from the house of Tata's, announced its participation in the 38thedition of AAHAR. AAHAR is an international food and hospitality fair powered by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). Voltas will be showcasing its cutting-edge, energy efficient Commercial Refrigeration products at AAHAR.



As a market leader in Freezer and Water Cooling products,Voltas will launch its new range of 5-star Glass Top models and Hard Top Deep freezers & Convertible models, New Floor Standing Water Dispenser Models in the Spring Series with a choice of hot,normal,cold water. The Company is also expanding its VisiCooler line-up with additions of 4 new models - Minibar 50 Lt, Large Single Door in 550ltrs and two Large Double Door models in 750 & 1000 ltrs at this event in 2024.



The Company will also showcase Indiaâ€TMs only Vaccine Cooler with 58 hours of hold over capacity made under technology license with exclusive tie up Vestfrost Solutions, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative and efficient refrigerators and freezers for the professional market since 1963 with 18Million units worldwide, along with Pharmacy refrigerator, Active Box Vaccine Carriers and Upright Sold Door Vertical Freezer. Voltasâ€TM Smart controller solution in Cold Room is also going to be showcased in this event.



With Voltasâ€TM established expertise and leadership in the commercial refrigeration space, the Company believes in providing freedom of choice to its customers across the entire spectrum of commercial refrigeration product categories by offering a broad array of products that cater to the growing demands of Indian consumers for impulse consumption products such as ice-creams, chocolates and beverages Companyâ€TMs medical refrigeration products on the other hand provides safe storage solutions to temperature sensitive vaccines & medical products for the end users/consumers.



Speaking on the launch of its new products at AAHAR 2024, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO of Voltas Ltd, said,â€œWe are delighted to launch our new products at AAHAR 2024. With our new products, we are committed to strengthening our relationship with partners across India. Our commercial refrigeration products are amongst the most trusted products used by prominent players operating in the category and is trusted for its superior quality. The new products that we have launched in the category are best-in-class and we are positive that the products will help our business partners & customers in a big way.â€

He added, â€œThrough this expo, we aim to have fruitful conversations and grow our business while engaging with new as well as existing customers from the industry.â€



With a strong focus on innovation, quality, energy efficiency and sustainability, Voltas is committed to develop more products, boost its market presence further and penetrate across geographies while being at the forefront of technological advancements in the Commercial Refrigeration category. The wide range of Voltasâ€TM Commercial Refrigeration products are showcased at the Voltas Pavilion (Hall No 11, Stall No-07A) from 7th to 11th March 2024.





About Voltas Limited:



Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. It has also recently launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.



