32 Candidates On 4Th Day Of Candidacy For Kuwait Parliament Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Today, Thursday, marked the fourth day that applications for the 2024 National Assembly election, which are set on April 4 were accepted by the Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department from 32 male and female candidates.
The total number of candidates since the opening day on March 4 is 134 candidates, 130 of which are male and four are female.
The first constituency has five candidates; Ahmad Khalifa Al-Shohoumi, Khaled Marzouq Al-Omaira, Adel Jassim Al-Damkhi, Abdullah Ali Al-Khabbaz and Ali Falah Al-Sabri.
The second constituency has eight candidates; Ahmad Mohammad Al-Ajmi, Jaber Ali Al-Houli, Hamad Humoud Al-Shimmari, Talal Abdulrahman Al-Mehteb, Abdullah Turki Al-Anboui, Falah Lafi Al-Mutairi, Mohammad Humoud Al-Harbi and Hazza Faisal Al-Mutairi.
The third constituency has six candidates; Alaa Shakir Faras, Hamad Adel Al-Obaid, Khalifa Khalil Al-Tamimi, Saeed Mohammad Tawfiqi, Mohammad Salem Al-Juwaihil and Mohalhal Khaled Al-Mudhaf.
The fourth constituency has four candidates; Thamer Saad Al-Dhafeeri, Shuaib Shabab Al-Mowaizri, Abdulrahman Abdulhadi Al-Hajri and Abdullah Salem Al-Shimmari.
The fifth constituency has nine candidates; Badi Husayan Al-Dousari, Bader Fadhel Karam, Hassan Mahmoud Ashkanani, Salem Hussein Al-Ajmi, Saud Batel Al-Ajmi, Abdullah Salem Al-Hajri, Abdullah Abbas Al-Tattan, Abdullah Ali Al-Sanad and Fahad Falah Al-Azmi.
The Electoral Affairs Department will be accepting candidacy applications until March 13. (end)
aa
