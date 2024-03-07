Tanker bookings surge, signaling China's growing crude imports

(MENAFN) In recent days, there has been a notable shift in the market for transporting oil from the Arabian Gulf region to China, evidenced by a significant increase in oil tanker bookings. Data gathered from various sources indicates that since the beginning of the week, the number of giant tankers temporarily reserved for transporting crude from the Arabian Gulf to China has surged to at least 10.



This uptick in tanker bookings follows a period of substantial disruptions to shipping traffic in the Red Sea, as Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted commercial vessels. Consequently, many shipping companies have steered clear of the region, leading to a sharp rise in sea freight rates. The impact of these disruptions has prompted countries, particularly China, the world's largest oil importer, to seek alternative sources of oil in regions unaffected by such turmoil.



Reports suggest that China is increasingly turning its attention to oil shipments originating from the eastern areas of the Arabian Gulf, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic shift reflects a broader trend among nations to diversify their oil sources and avoid troubled areas, ensuring a steady supply of crude oil while mitigating geopolitical risks. As China continues to ramp up its crude imports, its preference for routes that circumvent volatile regions is likely to shape the dynamics of the global oil trade in the coming months.

