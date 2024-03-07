Cybersecurity Competition For Jordanian University Students Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.7 (Petra) - The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) announced a competition to pick the best project in the cybersecurity field for Jordanian university students.In a statement to "Petra" on Thursday, the NCSC said the applicants' projects will be displayed during a special exhibition during Cybersecurity Summit scheduled to be held next September.The center added that the competition is open to all university graduation projects in the cybersecurity fields.Interested applicants can participate until next April 20, via email: ..., and the center will receive and sort out cyber projects according to specific contest-based criteria, the statement pointed out.