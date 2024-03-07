Tbeishat, Iraqi Federal Supreme Court Chief Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Ma.7 (Petra) -The Senate's Legal Committee, headed by Ahmed Tbeishat, on Thursday met with President of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court Jassim Abboud.During the meeting, Tbeishat stressed the "depth" of bilateral relations, calling for strengthening them by benefiting from mutual expertise at the judicial level.Tbeishat also reviewed the work mechanism of the Constitutional Court of Jordan and its tasks, primarily procedures to interpret requests submitted by Councils of Ministers, Senate and Lower House.For his part, Abboud said Iraq is a "state of law, as the correct constitutional foundations were laid, based on justice, equality, and guarantee of rights and freedoms."Abboud also highlights the Iraqi court's key tasks to consider constitutionality of laws and regulations.