'Maidaan' Trailer Promises Riveting Untold Story Of Brilliant Football Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer theatrical movie 'Maidaan' was unveiled on Thursday at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The film is based on the life of the late former coach and manager of the Indian national football team, Syed Abdul Rahim.

He is the one who brought pride to India through football, and is known as the architect of modern Indian football.

The trailer showcases the journey of the coach, played by Ajay Devgn, as he creates history and records for India, achievements which are unmatched even after 60 years in football.

The film takes a leaf out of a true story, and has been in the making for quite some time having borne the brunt of a destroyed set as well. But, with sheer resilience and dedication of the team the film has now booked its release for April on the occasion of Eid.

'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the 'Badhai Ho' fame, and also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film will also be released in the IMAX format.

'Maidaan' is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah. Music is by AR Rahman and lyrics are furnished by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film is set to debut worldwide in theatres on Eid, 2024.