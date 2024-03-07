Female Infertility Market Size, Analysis, Industry Statistics And Latest Insights Till 2034

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Market

Overview:



The

female infertility market reached a value of US$ 2.0 Billion in 2023 and expects to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.76% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the female infertility market

in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the female infertility market.

Request for a Sample of this Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/female-infertility-market/requestsample

Female Infertility Market Trends:

The market for female infertility is witnessing considerable expansion, propelled by various elements. Female infertility is a health condition where a woman cannot get pregnant after one year of frequent, unprotected sexual activity or sustain a pregnancy. Lifestyle changes, such as postponing family planning and heightened stress, are impacting fertility rates among women. Professional goals and societal changes encouraging females to seek advanced education and career growth often delay motherhood, adding to age-related fertility problems. The social stigma linked to infertility is gradually fading, replaced by increasing understanding and openness towards available treatments. Public campaigns and conversations are making it easier to discuss the condition, thereby encouraging more women to seek medical help. Technological progress in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), has enhanced the efficacy of infertility solutions. These technologies have better success rates, generating more demand.

Low-cost fertility therapies in emerging economies have made medical tourism an attractive option. Women from industrialized nations are increasingly opting for fertility treatments overseas, bolstering the market. Some countries are even subsidizing fertility medications as part of healthcare plans, easing the financial strain on couples and enhancing treatment accessibility. Heavy investments in research and development by pharmaceutical firms and medical research organizations are leading to innovative medicines and procedures. New techniques such as ovarian tissue preservation and uterine transplants offer a more optimistic outlook for infertility treatment. As economic prosperity rises, so does disposable income, making it feasible for women to afford infertility services. This financial capability, along with the previously outlined factors, is expected to fuel the growth of the female infertility market in the near future.

Countries Covered:



United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:



Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the female infertility market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the female infertility market

Reimbursement scenario in the market In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current female infertility

marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:



Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:



Drug overview

Mechanism of action

Regulatory status

Clinical trial results Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the female infertility market

has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8161&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:



Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163