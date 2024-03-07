Al Masaood Automobiles Participates in ADDC Motor Show 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, recently participated in the ADDC Motor Show, held from 4th – 5th March. The event provided automotive enthusiasts with the opportunity to explore a range of top-tier vehicles.

During the event, Al Masaood Automobiles showcased a wide range of popular models from its principal brands Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault. These included the highly sought-after Nissan Patrol Nismo, the versatile Nissan X-Trail and Nissan X-Terra, the luxurious INFINITI QX60, and QX80, as well as the sleek and stylish Renault Koleos full option. Some certified pre-owned vehicles (CPOV) were also on display including Nissan Maxima, Renault Koleos, and INFINITI QX50.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore each of these cars and seek more information based on their interests in order to make informed purchase decisions. Al Masaood Automobiles also presented its Ramadan offers available across its showrooms in the capital.



