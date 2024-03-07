Sobha Realty redefines workplace standards, earns 2024 Great Place to Work certification in recognition of positive work culture

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) March 7, 2024: Sobha Realty, a global leading real estate company in the region, received the ‘Great Place to Work®’ certification by the renowned Great Place to Work organisation, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours. The recognition stands as a testament to Sobha Realty's continued commitment to creating a supportive work environment where members can thrive, support the company's success, and achieve professional fulfilment.



Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, said, “This certification is evidence of our success in fostering a positive work atmosphere for our team members. We empower our team members to grow in their positions and make significant contributions to the goals of the company by fostering a culture of continued learning. Shaping a supportive workplace for them is of the utmost importance as they have been instrumental in making Sobha Realty the successful company it is today. In addition to building exceptional homes, Sobha Realty's mission is to empower individuals to strive for excellence through transformative opportunities.”



Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of UAE, Great Place to Work® Middle East stated: "We are thrilled to congratulate Sobha Realty on being certified by Great Place to Work® Middle East. Their commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture where employees feel physically safe and proud to work is truly commendable."



The certification was awarded based on the findings of the Great Place to Work organisation, which evaluates employee satisfaction in key areas such as pride, credibility, fairness and more. These results revealed that Sobha Realty is a Great Place To Work by 88% of its dedicated, talented employees.







MENAFN07032024003685011158ID1107947763