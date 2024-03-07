United Real Estate – KWD80mn Senior Unsecured Bond Rating Affirmed, with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the issue rating on United Real Estate Company’s (URC) KWD80mn senior unsecured bond due in 2028 (comprising a Fixed Rate Tranche and a Floating Rate Tranche) at ‘BBB-’. The Outlook for the rating is Stable.



The rating and outlook for the bond are driven by CI Ratings’ assessment of the fundamental credit strength and general repayment capacity of URC. The Bonds are considered senior unsecured obligations and rank pari passu in priority of payment with other outstanding senior unsecured obligations of URC.



The key driver for the rating is the ownership of URC by Kuwait Projects Company Holding K.S.C. (Kipco), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region, with significant ownership interests in over 60 companies operating across 24 countries. URC is an integral part of Kipco as the main real estate arm, and the Group’s support continues to be demonstrated via funding and liquidity.



Other main drivers for the rating are (a) the Company’s geographically diversified asset base comprising a large portfolio of income generating properties; (b) a wide and well-established lender base and the maintenance of a good debt maturity profile, reflecting its sound financial policy; and (c) the recovery in rental income together with sound growth prospects and the improving operating cashflow. The Company returned to net profit in 2022 and remained so in 2023. URC’s continued ability to refinance and raise new funding on an unsecured basis is another a key strength. The rating also incorporates the value of URC’s well-established franchise in Kuwait and in the MENA region.



The main challenges for URC are lowering the high level of debt and leverage to a more comfortable level and significantly improving profitability metrics. The latter continues to be constrained by the high related financing costs. Net rental income and operating cashflow have improved in recent periods but they remain comparatively modest compared to total debt. Consequently, the Company will continue to rely on asset sales and/or refinancing to service larger debt facilities such as the bond under review. Another credit challenge is the high concentration on both sides of the balance sheet relating to individual investment holdings and lender banks. An important and remaining issue is the outcome of the further negotiations with the government regarding the Marina World BOT development which still provides a sizeable proportion of URC’s rental income.



At end-Q3 23, the Company’s major assets comprising the portfolio of investment properties (including land plots across the MENA region) and hotel holdings in aggregate formed over three quarters of total assets. Concentration of holdings is high with the top three accounting for close to 40% of total assets. This concentration risk is mitigated by the fact that the holdings comprise income generating properties which provide a good share of net rental income. Furthermore, the recovery from the pandemic, sound economic growth (notwithstanding some slowdown in recent periods), and a rebound of the travel and tourism sector augur well for further improvement in both occupancy and rental rates. It is worth noting that while URC’s asset base is well diversified across real estate segments and countries in the MENA region, its developed properties in Kuwait continued to provide the bulk of rental income in both 2022 and in the first nine months of 2023. Going forward, the Company’s asset growth prospects are sound and supported by the ongoing development of the Hessah Mubarak project, a mega mixed-use development in Kuwait. The Company will also continue to bid for upcoming projects in Kuwait.



URC has a well-established and wide lender base which, together with the maintenance of a good debt maturity profile, reflect the Company’s sound financial policy. Nonetheless, concentration by lender banks was high with two local banks providing just over half of total debt at end-Q3 23. This includes a related party bank demonstrating the ongoing support from the Kipco Group and providing an additional buffer for the Company’s financial risk. As in previous years, the bulk of debt is held at URC (standalone) level and not the Group (URC and its subsidiaries) level. The parent’s continued ability to refinance and term out existing debt, as well as raise new borrowings on an unsecured basis, is a key strength. Its overseas operations are self-funding and their borrowings are secured by the asset bases of the related overseas projects.



The Company’s debt and leverage are high and some way above its peers. Leverage was partly impacted by the contraction of equity due to losses in prior years, as well as the consolidation of borrowings of its merged entities in 2022. A modest improvement was seen at end-Q3 23. The high level of debt and leverage remains partly mitigated by the good debt maturity profile. The latter has improved significantly with the issuing of the bond under review in Q1 23. At end-Q3 23, the bulk (over 80%) of debt matured in 2026 and beyond. Short-term debt obligations have thus dropped substantially and were more than covered by cash and bank deposits at end-Q3 23. Management has also advised that the parent’s current portion of the long-term debt obligation for this year has already been settled in advance through the proceeds from the sale of properties held for trading. Going forward, management will remain focused on reducing debt and leverage to a more comfortable level. In this regard, the Company’s 5-year financial forecast shows a gradual decline in both the debt level and leverage, however both are anticipated to remain fairly high. The total debt to equity ratio is expected to remain satisfactory and its gearing ratio in compliance with the financial covenant of the bond under review.



Reflecting its business model, rental income is the mainstay of URC’s earnings. The recovery from the pandemic and consolidation of the developed properties of merged entities led to a good growth in rental income in 2022. A small contraction of its services and contracting activities however constrained overall operating income growth in the nine months ending Q3 23. Operating expense more than doubled in 2022 due to the impact of a large a pre-emptive impairment of accounts receivable but the subsequent reversal in the first nine months of 2023 led to a positive figure for operating expenses. EBITDA rose substantially in 2022, aided by the one-off gain from the merger with United Tower Holding Company (UTHC), an associate. A large part of this gain was used to offset a large proportion of the amortised cost of the Marine World BOT project. The writeback of impairment as stated earlier led to another y-o-y increase in EBITDA for the period Q1-Q3 23. Both operating and net profitability ratios have improved although they remain fairly modest.



Going forward, sound economic growth forecast and ongoing recovery of the travel and tourism sector augur well for occupancy and rental rates. A planned assets sale is anticipated to boost cashflow this year. That said, downside risks relating to the assets sale persist given the challenging operating environment in a number of countries in which URC operates. While the Company returned to net profit in 2022, management intends to continue to focus on effective cashflow management rather than just the bottom line. Its five-year financial forecast shows net rental income and operating cashflow rising through organic growth and the declining financing cost being in line with the lowering of debt, which is expected to have a more positive impact on earnings and improve profitability ratios towards the latter part of the forecast.



An important and remaining consideration is the Marina World BOT development which currently generates a sizeable proportion of net interest income. The outcome of further negotiations with the government regarding this development especially after the one-year automatic extension (already submitted to the government) is likely to impact net rental income. In recent years, the Company has identified the Hessah Mubarak as the project to replace the Marina World BOT development. However, this is a mega mixed-use development which will take time to build and generate meaningful recurring income, and to compensate and/or replace the rental income from the Marina World BOT development.



Liquidity and Short-Term Debt Repayment Capacity



Notwithstanding improving net rental income and operating cashflow in recent periods and in URC’s five-year financial forecast, these are nonetheless anticipated to remain relatively modest compared to total debt and larger facilities such as the bond under review. Related ratios will thus remain weak and the Company will remain dependent on asset sales and/or refinancing of larger debt facilities. While the Company plans to maintain a good level of cash and bank deposits in absolute money terms, which is also its main source of liquidity, they are expected to represent less than 10% of total assets in the forecast period. Liquidity metrics will thus remain structurally tight. Nonetheless, we assess the Company’s refinancing and liquidity risks as ‘adequate’ given its ready access to the capital market, as well as the ongoing support of the Kipco Group. Furthermore, URC’s short-term debt obligations dropped substantially at end-Q3 23 and were more than covered by cash and bank deposits. Management has also advised that the parent’s short-term debt obligation for this year has already been settled in advance through the proceeds from the sale of properties held for trading.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the rating is likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The outlook balances the credit challenges of the Company against its well-established franchise, with some improvement in various financial metrics. The outlook also takes into account the continued support of the Kipco Group.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although considered remote at this stage, the Outlook could be revised to Positive and/or the rating revised upwards if the Company’s financial metrics, in particular debt metrics, improve noticeably. This would include a significant decline in borrowings contributing to a marked lowering of leverage to a comfortable level. The related lower financing cost would in turn improve profitability metrics.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Negative or the rating lowered by one notch in the next 12 months if the Company’s already high leverage rises further and/or a return to net loss is observed, as the latter would negatively impact the equity base. Any lessening of the perceived level of Kipco Group support could also lead to downward pressure on the rating.



