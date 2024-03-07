flynas Signs Strategic Partnership with stc Group and SkyFive Arabia

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – March 6, 2024: flynas, stc Group, and SkyFive Arabia have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to provide a cutting-edge high-speed Air to Ground internet on 120 flynas aircraft, for the first time in the Middle East enhancing the passenger experience across the airline's extensive fleet.



The MOU has been signed in presence of Mr. Olayan Alwetaid stc Group CEO, Mr. Ayed Aljeaid, chairman of flynas, Mr. Abdulaziz Aldahmash, GACA deputy president, Mr. Omar Alrejraje CST deputy governor.



SkyFive Arabia and stc Group will spearhead the initiative by delivering state-of-the-art Air-to-Ground internet connectivity, set to debut on domestic services in the 4th quarter of 2024. This innovative service will progressively extend its reach throughout the network and fleet of flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East.



SkyFive Arabia provides reliable high-performance home-like broadband services to airlines and business jet operators. Aircraft connect through a network on the ground that creates a high-performance low-latency grid serving the sky based on proven cellular technology. Passengers can anticipate a seamless surfing experience with high speeds and minimal latencies, thanks to the latest connectivity technology employed from our partner SkyFive Arabia. The incorporation of lightweight technology not only ensures efficiency but also mitigates weight and drag, contributing to reduced fuel consumption and environmental sustainability.



On this occasion, Bander Almohanna, flynas CEO and Managing Director said: “at flynas, we are moving beyond with our products by collaborating with leading companies from different industries and will keep providing innovative solutions and technologies that are reflected in the passengers' experience as the company is moving steadily to achieve its strategic goals and to reinforce our position as a leading low-cost airline.”



Eng. Mohammed Alabbadi, Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer at stc Group, commented on this partnership, "This partnership is one of the key strategic initiatives aimed at meeting the escalating demand for high-speed and superior-quality connectivity services. By incorporating innovative technologies, we continue to enhance the user experience as the Kingdom's digital transformation gathers momentum. At stc, we are committed to paving the way for our customers and business partners to establish connections in unprecedented ways."



Sheikh Saad Al Otaibi, Chairman of SkyFive Arabia and SCIT Group, also shared his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its strategic importance for the region. "As we embark on this journey with Saudi Telekom, we are confident that Air-to-Ground will redefine the in-flight connectivity landscape in Saudi Arabia. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for connectivity excellence and passenger satisfaction," said Mr. Saad Al Otaibi.



Mr. Thorsten Robrecht, CEO of SkyFive AG, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership, stating, "This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide reliable high performance broadband services to all aircraft through innovative solutions. By combining our technological expertise with Saudi Telekom's industry leadership, we will unlock new opportunities and elevate the in-flight connectivity experience for travellers in Saudi Arabia and beyond."This ambitious venture underscores flynas' dedication to remaining at the forefront of aviation innovation and shaping the future of in-flight connectivity. As the airline continues its upward trajectory, passengers can look forward to staying seamlessly connected while enjoying the exceptional service they have come to expect from flynas.



With a current fleet of 64 aircraft and rapid expansion on the horizon, this collaboration is a strategic move aligning with flynas' commitment to delivering unparalleled services at the most competitive fares.



