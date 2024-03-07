Israel Arrested 7,490 Palestinians From West Bank Since Last October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Mar.7 (Petra) -Israeli occupation forces arrested about 7,490 Palestinians from the West Bank since start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on last October 7, Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Society Prisoner's Club announced.In a joint statement on Thursday, the two organizations noted the Israeli army continues its widespread raids and harassment.During its operations, the statement added that the occupation severely beats and threatens detainees and their families, vandalizes their homes, and confiscates money and mobile phones.