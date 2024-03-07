Yemeni Delegation Explores Jordanian Agricultural Practices

Irbid, Mar. 7 (Petra) - A Yemeni delegation, accompanied by members of the Jordan Agricultural Engineers Association, visited on Thursday Kafr Soum Agricultural Cooperative Association to learn about Jordan's cooperative practices and their role in sustainable development, aligning with the royal vision.The delegation explored the association's initiatives, programs, and projects, focusing on its contributions to youth and women's employment and support for small-scale ventures.Association President Ahed Obaidat detailed the process of producing natural pomegranate products, highlighting the association's success in developing 14 distinct varieties, including pomegranate musk, pomegranate vinegar, and pomegranate coffee.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.