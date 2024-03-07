PM, Iraqi Judiciary Chief Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh welcomed President of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court Jassim Abboud and an accompanying delegation on Thursday, highlighting the significance of fostering cooperation between Jordan and Iraq, both bilaterally and within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism involving Egypt.During the meeting, Khasawneh emphasized the urgency of advancing major strategic projects, particularly the Aqaba-Basra oil pipeline and the cross-border Industrial City. These initiatives, he stressed, hold significant potential for enhancing economic ties and regional connectivity.Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's steadfast support for Iraq's endeavors to fortify its security, sovereignty, and stability, emphasizing the mutual interest in Iraq's stability given its pivotal role in the region.Addressing the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Khasawneh outlined Jordan's efforts to mitigate the humanitarian crisis, deliver essential aid, and advocate for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.Furthermore, Khasawneh underscored the importance of judicial cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing the value of sharing expertise and experiences in the legal realm. He commended the role played by the Iraqi judiciary, particularly the Federal Supreme Court, as a cornerstone of institutional integrity and societal equilibrium.Abboud expressed gratitude for Jordan's steadfast support and solidarity with Iraq, underscoring the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries.He elaborated on the court's constitutional responsibilities, including monitoring legislation, interpreting constitutional texts, and safeguarding electoral processes, reaffirming the court's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual exchange of expertise.