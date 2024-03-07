Health Minister Inaugurates Medvision Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra) - Minister of Health Firas Hawari underlined on Thursday the significant advancements achieved in Jordan's healthcare sector under His Majesty King Abdullah II's reign, highlighting the quality and efficiency of health services.He spoke at the inaugural Medical Vision Conference (MedVision), led by young doctors with support from various medical institutions. The conference deliberated on the medical sector's future, including artificial intelligence and research trends.Hawari underscored the ministry's commitment to youth involvement in training and residency programs, aiming for enhanced performance and addressing medical specialty shortages. New subspecialties like heart and arterial diseases have been introduced by the ministry, he added.Minister of Education Azmi Muhafza noted efforts to cut medical faculty admissions due to a shortage of graduates.Conference honorary president Fawzi Hamouri praised the youth-led initiative, emphasizing its role in fostering positive change and addressing healthcare challenges.Conference president Mahmoud Zureiq highlighted the collaborative exchange between generations to advance the medical field.Meanwhile, Medical Syndicate head Ziad Zoubi discussed challenges posed by an influx of new doctors and strategies to address unemployment and brain drain.