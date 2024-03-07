Jordanian 24-Truck Aid Convoy Arrives In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra) - The Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), Hussein Shibli, announced Thursday the entry of a Jordanian aid convoy into the Gaza Strip via the Karam Abu Salem crossing.This convoy, sent by the JHCO in collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces, comprises 24 trucks carrying a total of 427 tons of essential supplies.Shibli told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the convoy includes flour and food parcels donated by organizations such as Human Appeal, Al-Imdaad Charitable Society - South Africa, Tkiyet Um Ali, and the World Food Program (WFP).He emphasized the JHCO's commitment to working closely with the UN World Food Program in Gaza to ensure the efficient distribution of aid to families in need.Highlighting the continuous support for Gaza's residents, Shibli noted that this convoy's arrival coincides with a flight departing from Jordan to El Arish Airport, carrying additional aid to be transferred to Gaza through the Rafah crossing.Shibli assured that the organization will persist in collecting donations and coordinating land and air deliveries to Gaza, demonstrating unwavering solidarity with its people.Donations to the JHCO can be made through various channels, including bank transfers to its account in Bank al Etihad at JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or electronic wallets, Click at JHCOGAZA, in addition to eFAWATEERcom and the organization's official website.