KRCS: Kuwaiti Medical Team Enters Fri. Gaza To Provide Assistance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 7 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti medical team, compromising of surgeons and other health professionals, will enter the Gaza Strip to provide much-need assistance, said the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Thursday.

Head of KRCS operations Dr. Musa'ad Al-Enezi told KUNA that the team would provide treatment to the Gazan people who face daily aggression by the Israeli occupation forces.

The team -- currently in Al-Arish city, Egypt -- would perform surgeries and give treatments to thousands of those injured in the ongoing onslaught, he added.

The KRCS official affirmed that the society would be coordinating with the Egyptian and Palestinians Red Crescent societies to facilitate the four-member team's entry into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing until they reach those need of medical care. (end)

