Invaders Attack Odesa Region With Kh-31P Missile This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of March 7, the Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with a Kh-31P missile.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram.

"This morning the enemy attacked the Odesa region with tactical aircraft from the Black Sea, firing a Kh-31P missile. The missile lost its combat capability as it approached the coast," the statement said.

No damage or casualties were reported.

The Defense Forces emphasize that the enemy continues the tactics of targeted missile strikes, testing and making reconnaissance of air defense systems.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of March 6, the Russian army attacked Odesa. In particular, during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, an explosion occurred in the port. Five people were killed in the Russian attack on Odesa's port infrastructure.