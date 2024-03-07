Russia's Full-Scale Assault On Chasiv Yar Highly Unlikely UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's operational objective is to seize the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, however, it is highly unlikely that Russian forces are currently able to attempt a full-scale assault on the town.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, Russian forces have continued attacks aimed at expanding their control around the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seized in May 2023. Russian forces have advanced to occupy eastern parts of the village of Ivanivske, and are also attacking Ukrainian positions in Bohdanivka in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

According to British intelligence, Russia's immediate operational objective in this area is almost certainly to seize Chasiv Yar, located about 5km from the front line.

"Despite some gradual tactical gains, it is highly unlikely that Russian forces are currently able to attempt a full-scale assault on the town," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to March 7, 2024, about 421,430 Russian invaders have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, including 1,160 soldiers over the past day.