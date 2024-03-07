(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) TNN | Tribal News Network

Cold and Cloudy Conditions Persist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Thundershowers Expected in Several Districts

Recent rainfall wreaked havoc in KP, resulting in 40 fatalities and 62 injuries across the province.

By TNN Editor - March 7, 2024Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email

The Meteorological Department forecasts ongoing cold and partly cloudy weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Anticipating thundershowers and strong winds, regions including Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bajaur, Bannu, DI Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan are likely to experience rain and snowfall in mountainous areas.

Recent rainfall wreaked havoc in KP, resulting in 40 fatalities and 62 injuries across the province. In Muzaffarabad, intermittent light and heavy rains are observed, accompanied by light snowfall in Neelum Valley's high hilly areas, including Jagra, Sargan, Shontargaris. Additionally, light snowfall is reported in Lipa Valley, Muzaffarabad, Bagh Rawalkot, and Haveli district mountains.

Rainfall in certain parts of Lahore has intensified the cold weather in different areas of Punjab. Tirah received 8 mm of rain, and Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius today. Kalam documented minus 13 degrees Celsius, while Dir, Chitral, and Malam Jabba reported minus 3 degrees Celsius. Durash recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius, and Parachinnar experienced minus 1 degree Celsius.

Further forecasts predict rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. Islamabad and Gir are expected to witness thunderstorms, while Gwadar and Kech may experience strong winds and thundershowers.

In response to the recent stormy rains and snowfall, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Peshawar, announcing financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 5 lakh to the injured. During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on the damages and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.