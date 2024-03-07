EU Condemns Israeli Occupation Plans To Expand Illegal Settlements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 7 (KUNA) -- The EU condemned Thursday the Israeli occupation's plans for advancing over 3,426 housing units, further expanding illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank.

A statement by the EU called on the Israeli occupation to reverse these decisions.

It reiterated that settlements were illegal under international law and constituted an obstacle to peace, as they threaten the two-state solution.

Furthermore, the expansion of settlements was completely inconsistent with ongoing efforts to reduce tensions, which was even more important ahead of the upcoming several religious festivities of including the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The EU's position remained unchanged, added the statement, it will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties. (end)

