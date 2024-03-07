LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital Empowers Community Health On World Obesity Awareness Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital proudly hosted an event on the occasion of World Obesity Awareness Day on the 4th of March.

The event aimed to address the critical issues of obesity, defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that lead to health risks. A team of professionals from the Endocrinology department at LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital conducted Body Mass Index (BMI) tests, Ankle-Brachial Index screenings, InBody270 machine analyses, and personalized health recommendations free of charge. The results were alsobased off of each individual's weight, height, and questionnaire responses. This empowered participants to make informed decisions regarding their eating and lifestyle habits.

The event saw a significant turnout with more than 100attendees. The level of engagement was impressive, confirming that people have a strong interest to prioritize health and address obesity.

To symbolize the importance of cultivating healthy routines, participants completing the BMI test and questionnaire received a healthy snack as a start to their healthy journey. This not only highlighted the significance of balanced nutrition but also conveyed LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital's commitment to fostering a healthier community.

In addition to the health assessments, attendees left the event with knowledge and practical advice. An informative flyer, distributed upon completion of the questionnaire, contained valuable tips, resources, and guidance on maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle.

“We are delighted by the positive response and engagement from the community. LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospitalremains dedicated to proactive healthcare measures. Byproviding individuals with the knowledge they need, we believe we have contributed to the ongoing global effort to combat obesity and promote overall health” said Dr. Kamal Hirbli, Clinical Associate Professor and Head of the Endocrinology Department, at the Lebanese American University Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine.

Sami Rizk, LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital's CEO,reinforced this commitment by saying:“The success of the World Obesity Awareness Day reflects LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital's dedication to making a lasting impact of healing with compassion.”

LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital is unwavering in its commitment to spearhead proactive healthcare initiatives, nurturing a healthier community for a better tomorrow.