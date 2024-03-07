India extends handsome reward in search for ‘café bomber’

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a low-intensity blast that rocked a cafe in Bengaluru, India, last week, the country's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the investigation, offering a substantial one million rupees (USD12,000) reward for information leading to the apprehension of the suspected cafe bomber. The incident, which occurred during the busy lunchtime period, left ten people injured. The NIA, a specialized counterterrorism law enforcement agency, initiated its probe at the behest of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and released a grainy photograph of the suspect entering the Rameshwaram cafe.



The suspect, captured on CCTV wearing a cap, mask, and glasses, was observed entering the cafe approximately an hour before the blast, exiting minutes later, and leaving behind a bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) with a timer, according to media reports.



Emphasizing the confidentiality of informants, the NIA stressed that the identity of individuals providing information would not be disclosed.



While significant progress has been made in the investigation, with the Central Crime Branch also actively probing the incident, no arrests have been made thus far, according to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Notably, police have uncovered vital clues linking the Bengaluru cafe bombing to a "cooker bomb blast" in Mangaluru in November 2022. The explosive, detonator, timer, and mechanism used in both incidents are reported to be similar, prompting local police to explore the networks of four terror suspects who have managed to evade arrest.



As the search for the cafe bomber intensifies, the generous reward offered by Indian authorities underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgency to bring the perpetrator to justice. The parallel investigations into the Mangaluru blast further highlight the potential links between these incidents, raising concerns about the presence of terror networks in the region.





