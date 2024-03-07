Putin aide says BRICS intends to establish blockchain-based payment method

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the BRICS group of emerging economies has announced plans to develop a payment system leveraging digital technologies, as disclosed by Yury Ushakov, a senior foreign policy aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The proposed system aims to operate independently of political influences and national fiat currencies, utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as digital currencies and blockchain.



Ushakov emphasized the goal of creating an "independent settlement payment system" within the BRICS framework, designed to be inclusive and adaptable for states, individuals, and businesses. Notably, the system is expected to be free from the constraints of national agendas and political considerations. While specific details and timelines for the development of this new payment system were not disclosed, Ushakov highlighted its potential to be user-friendly and cost-effective.



As Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the BRICS group, Ushakov outlined the focus for 2024, emphasizing the intention to bolster the role of BRICS in international monetary and financial systems. The priority, according to Ushakov, is to increase the usage of national currencies within the bloc, fostering financial autonomy among member nations.



Ushakov also mentioned the ongoing efforts to develop the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) within BRICS. The CRA serves as a common reserve of currencies, enabling member countries to navigate liquidity crises and ensuring smooth trade even in challenging scenarios, such as international sanctions. The strategic emphasis on utilizing currencies alternative to the US dollar reflects the bloc's commitment to diversify and strengthen its financial infrastructure.



The announcement underscores the growing recognition among BRICS nations of the transformative potential of blockchain technology and digital currencies in shaping the future of global finance. As the group moves forward with this ambitious plan, the establishment of an independent payment system could mark a significant milestone in fostering financial resilience and collaboration among emerging economies.



