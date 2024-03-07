Russian defenses prevent many Ukrainian drone assaults abruptly

(MENAFN) In a series of overnight incidents, Ukrainian drones targeted several regions in Russia, with one attack causing a fire in the Belgorod Region, according to officials. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that four plane-type UAVs were intercepted on Tuesday morning, with three being taken down over Belgorod Region and one over Kursk Region. The incident in Belgorod resulted in an explosion and a fire at an infrastructure object, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. While the governor did not explicitly link the incident to Ukrainian attacks, rescue services mentioned that a fuel tank was affected, and the fire was extinguished before spreading.



Footage released by the Mash Telegram channel purportedly shows the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike at an oil facility, claiming the aircraft originated from Ukraine's Sumi Region. Meanwhile, Aleksandr Gusev, the governor of Voronezh Region, issued an alert to residents about an imminent air threat posed by drones, noting that air defenses were prepared to counter it. However, the alert was later withdrawn.



Ukrainian forces have been regularly launching kamikaze drones into Russia, particularly targeting regions close to Kiev-controlled territories. The Russian military characterizes these operations as attempted terrorist attacks. Governor Gladkov provided a summary of Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region on Monday, citing eight separate artillery shellings, three instances of drones dropping munitions, and a kamikaze UAV strike. While some incidents caused damage on the ground, fortunately, no injuries were reported.



The incidents underscore the ongoing use of drones in the conflict, with both sides engaging in various tactics to gain strategic advantages. The successful interception of Ukrainian drones by Russian air defenses highlights the complexity and intensity of the situation, as well as the efforts to protect critical infrastructure and prevent casualties.



