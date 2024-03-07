Jalgaon Railway Institute Principal, Official Arrested In Graft Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jalgaon (Maharashtra), March 7 (IANS) The principal of a Central Railway Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, and his aide, have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Chandra Jain, principal of the institute in Bhusawal, and his Office Superintendent Yogesh A. Deshmukh.

Following a complaint against the duo, the CBI laid a trap and caught them.

According to the complainant, he had received a contract, through the CR authorities, to provide vehicles for two years – from May 18, 2023 to May 17, 2025 - including one deployed for the use of the ZRTI Principal.

He claimed that Jain used to demand bribes for clearing his monthly vehicle hiring bills, and when he refused, the accused duo did not sign the logbook on time.

Moreover, the complainant said that his contract was abruptly terminated on February 25 this year, but his bills, from January 18 to February 25 were not cleared. He added that the Jain and Deshmukh allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to sign the logbook which could facilitate passing the bills, and later they doubled the amount to Rs 10,000.

After negotiations, they settled for Rs 9,000, and the complainant approached the CBI with his grievance.

The CBI sleuths set the trap and asked the complainant to hand over the Rs 9,000 bribe to the accused and they were caught red-handed taking the money and arrested. Later, the CBI raided their premises and further investigations are underway, officials said.