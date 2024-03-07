China reveals striving economic objectives

(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang unveiled the country's economic development program for 2024 during his speech at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress in Beijing. The economic goals outlined by Li include a gross domestic product (GDP) target of "around 5 percent" for the year, along with efforts to transform the national growth model and address risks stemming from recent bankruptcies in the property sector.



Li emphasized the government's commitment to lowering urban unemployment to 5.5 percent, creating 12 million new urban jobs, and setting the consumer inflation target at 3 percent. While these targets echo those set for the previous year, some economists view this year's goals as ambitious, considering China's ongoing challenges with deflation, debt, and a real estate crisis.



"Compared with last year, a growth target of around 5 percent is still relatively ambitious, especially considering China’s tepid post-Covid recovery, property sector challenges, recurrent deflation, and dampened business and consumer confidence," noted analysts Neil Thomas and Jing Qian from the Centre for China Analysis.



Premier Li acknowledged the economic headwinds faced by the country, citing the "difficult" post-pandemic recovery and the negative impact of external factors on development. Despite these challenges, Li highlighted progress in major national industries, such as Chinese car manufacturing now accounting for 60 percent of the global market.



To achieve the outlined targets for 2024, Li emphasized the need for a "proactive" fiscal stance and a "prudent" monetary policy. This includes measures aimed at boosting employment and incomes, as well as addressing risks associated with existing debts. The premier's remarks underscore China's commitment to navigating the complex economic landscape, balancing growth ambitions with the need to manage challenges in key sectors like real estate and debt, all while adapting to the evolving global economic environment.



