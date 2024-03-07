Putin declares Russia as fourth largest agriculture exporter

(MENAFN) In a recent meeting with Russian farmers, President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has now solidified its position as one of the world's major agricultural exporters, reaching the fourth spot globally. During his visit to the Solnechny Dar greenhouse complex in the Stavropol Region of southern Russia, Putin highlighted the nation's remarkable achievement in becoming the leading exporter of wheat worldwide, contributing to a substantial revenue of USD43.5 billion from agricultural product exports on the global market.



The president emphasized that this marks a historic milestone for Russia's agricultural sector, citing the country's newfound status as a global leader in wheat exports. Additionally, Putin pointed out that Russia stands out as a key player in meat production on the international stage. Despite facing Western sanctions that have impacted foreign trade, Russia's food exports have experienced rapid growth, making it the largest exporter of grain in recent years.



The surge in Russian agricultural exports is attributed to bumper harvests and competitive pricing strategies. Remarkably, the nation has navigated and even thrived under the constraints of Western sanctions, showcasing resilience and adaptability in the face of economic challenges. Moreover, Russia has extended its influence by supplying free grain to several African nations grappling with food insecurity, further solidifying its role as a global agricultural player committed to addressing global challenges.



While celebrating these achievements, President Putin acknowledged the need for continued efforts to bolster the production of specific products such as tomatoes, underlining the importance of reducing dependency on imports. This strategic focus aligns with Russia's commitment to achieving self-sufficiency and safeguarding its food security in the long term.



As Russia's agricultural sector continues to make significant strides on the world stage, the nation's ability to overcome external pressures and contribute positively to global food security further underscores the multifaceted impact of its agricultural policies. The president's remarks shed light on the resilience and competitiveness of Russia's agriculture industry, positioning the country as a key player in shaping the future of the global food market.



MENAFN07032024000045015687ID1107947509