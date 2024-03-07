Pentagon declares economic jackpot from weaponizing Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant revelation, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has asserted that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has proven advantageous for the United States economy, attributing job creation in the American military-industrial sector to the arming of Ukraine. Speaking at a session of the White House Competition Council, Austin pledged Washington's commitment to bolstering the defense industry, particularly in light of the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia.



Austin contended that the military assistance provided by the United States to Kiev has not only played a crucial role in "saving lives" and sustaining Ukraine's resilience but has also contributed to the strengthening of the United States economy. He highlighted that these investments have led to the expansion of facilities and the creation of jobs for American workers, emphasizing that the weapons supplied to Ukraine for self-defense are domestically manufactured by American workers across states such as Texas, Ohio, and Arizona.



Furthermore, Austin underscored the need for enhancing military production, citing the Ukraine conflict as a catalyst for increased coordination with Washington's allies. He urged United States lawmakers to support a proposed national security package, allocating USD60 billion for Kiev. However, the legislation has encountered resistance in Congress, with Republicans opposing it and insisting that the White House address security concerns at the United States-Mexico border.



The United States has emerged as Ukraine's primary military supporter, furnishing approximately USD45 billion in arms between January 2022 and January 2024, with total commitments exceeding USD70 billion, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.



Reports indicate that the United States-led push to arm Ukraine has placed considerable strain on the country's own military stockpiles.



As the Ukraine conflict continues to unfold, the Pentagon's acknowledgment of economic benefits derived from military assistance raises questions about the intersection of geopolitical interests, economic considerations, and the global arms trade. The evolving situation underscores the complex dynamics surrounding international conflicts and their impact on the defense industry, both domestically and abroad.







