Marais Erasmus Announces Retirement From International Cricket Umpiring

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, March 7 (IANS) Veteran South Africa umpire Marais Erasmus has announced his retirement from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. His illustrious career spanning over two decades will culminate with his final officiating duty during the second Test between New Zealand and Australia, starting on Friday.

The Christchurch Test will be Erasmus' 82nd men's Test match as umpire, putting him 10th on the list of umpires to officiate in most Test matches.

Erasmus also officiated 124 men's ODIs, 43 men's T20 matches, and 18 women's T20 matches. In 131 international games, he has also served as the TV umpire.

With a remarkable track record of officiating in numerous prestigious cricket events, including four men's Cricket World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) and seven men's T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022) and three women's T20 World Cups (2010, 2012, 2014) aside from two men's Champions Trophy tournaments in 2013 and 2017, according to ICC.

Erasmus was the on-field umpire in 25 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup matches, 33 ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches, 18 ICC Women's T20 World Cup matches and six ICC Champions Trophy games. He stood in seven finals of ICC tournaments.

His role in iconic moments like the dramatic 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand, as well as the recent decision that led to Angelo Mathews becoming the first batter to be timed out in international cricket, will be etched in cricketing history.

Reflecting on his journey, Erasmus expressed gratitude for the opportunities and memories he's cherished throughout his tenure. "I have had a wonderful time on the Elite Panel, officiating in some top-class matches around the world and in global ICC events," Erasmus told ICC.

"While I will miss being on the Elite Panel and the challenges that come with it, I feel it is time for me to step away and look to contribute to the game in some other way."

He was appointed to the Elite Panel of ICC umpires in 2010, making him the joint-longest serving current umpire on the list, alongside Rod Tucker.

His departure leaves a void in the umpiring fraternity, but his colleague Rod Tucker highlighted Erasmus's lasting impact. Marais epitomises what te Elite Panel is supposed to be. His personality off the field is what you see on the field. He can calm everyone, and you feel at ease in his company," Tucker stated

A highlight of Erasmus' career was winning the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2021.