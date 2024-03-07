Telehealth Market Size, Industry Trends, Share And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Telehealth Market Report by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Communication Technology (Video Conferencing, mHealth Solutions, and Others), Hosting Type (Cloud-Based and Web-Based, On-Premises), Application (Teleconsultation and Telementoring, Medical Education and Training, Teleradiology, Telecardiology, Tele-ICU, Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Dermatology, and Others), End-User (Providers, Patients, Payers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global telehealth market size reached US$ 19.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 97.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during 2024-2032

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Telehealth Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The telehealth market is transformed by rapid innovations in digital health technologies. Mobile health applications are democratizing access to healthcare services, enabling patients to manage their health more actively and engage in informed discussions with their healthcare providers. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping telehealth through intelligent diagnostic algorithms, personalized treatment plans, and predictive health analytics, thereby enhancing the quality of remote care. Besides this, wearable devices are instrumental in telehealth, providing continuous health monitoring and generating valuable data that can lead to timely medical interventions and customized health recommendations. Along with this, remote monitoring tools further augment this ecosystem by allowing healthcare professionals to track patients' health metrics in real time, leading to more proactive and preventative care models.

Growing Focus on Chronic Disease Management:

Telehealth is emerging as a vital tool in the management of chronic diseases, offering a proactive approach to healthcare that ensures continuous patient engagement and monitoring. It facilitates the regular tracking of vital health parameters, enabling timely medical interventions and adjustments in treatment plans, thereby preventing complications and hospital readmissions. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and individuals with chronic conditions, for whom regular hospital visits can be challenging are accelerating the demand for telehealth. It also empowers patients to take an active role in their health management, fostering a sense of autonomy and control. Furthermore, telehealth allows patients to maintain regular contact with their healthcare providers, receive personalized advice, and manage their conditions effectively from the comfort of their homes.

Widespread Adoption of Telehealth:

The widespread adoption of telehealth services has seen a remarkable increase across the healthcare sector. It is driven by its proven efficiency, the potential for broader healthcare reach, and the growing body of evidence supporting its clinical effectiveness. Moreover, healthcare providers are integrating telehealth into their standard care models, recognizing its benefits in enhancing patient access to care, reducing healthcare delivery costs, and improving patient satisfaction and outcomes. Besides this, telehealth allows healthcare systems to extend their services to underserved populations, including rural areas, thus propelling market growth. Along with this, telehealth solutions accommodate various medical services, from routine consultations to specialized care, making healthcare more accessible to all, thus creating a positive market outlook.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehealth-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Aerotel Medical Systems

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic Inc.

Philips Healthcare Teladoc Health Inc.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Software

Hardware Services

Services account for the largest market share, as they encompass several offerings essential for remote healthcare delivery.

Breakup by Communication Technology:



Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions Others

mHealth solutions represent the largest market due to their accessibility and convenience, which makes them the preferred choice for remote patient monitoring and communication.

Breakup by Hosting Type:



Cloud-Based and Web-based On-Premises

Cloud-based and web-based hold the largest market share due to their scalability and flexibility.

Breakup by Application:



Teleconsultation and Telementoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Tele-ICU

Tele-Psychiatry

Tele-Dermatology Others

Teleradiology holds the largest market share owing to its critical role in remote diagnosis and treatment planning.

Breakup by End-User:



Providers

Patients

Payers Others

Providers dominate the market due to their pivotal role in delivering healthcare services remotely.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the telehealth market is attributed to its improved healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of telehealth technologies.

Global Telehealth Market Trends:

At present, with the growing proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and high-speed internet, more individuals are embracing telehealth as a convenient way to access medical advice and treatment remotely. Moreover, telehealth platforms are offering various services including virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and telemedicine solutions for various medical specialties. Besides this, RPM solutions are gaining traction, particularly among patients with chronic conditions who require continuous monitoring. These technologies enable healthcare professionals to remotely track vital signs, medication adherence, and other health metrics, leading to proactive management of health conditions. Apart from this, telehealth is increasing access to mental health services with virtual therapy sessions, counseling, and psychiatric consultations due to the growing recognition of the importance of mental health, which is contributing to the market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163