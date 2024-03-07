Kremlin explains view on usage of nuclear arms

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified Russia's stance on the use of nuclear weapons, emphasizing that their deployment would only occur if the very existence of the country is jeopardized. The Kremlin's doctrine categorizes nuclear arms as a "farewell weapon," indicating their deployment in extreme circumstances. Peskov highlighted that this serious topic cannot be taken lightly, and the decision to use nuclear weapons would be reserved for scenarios threatening Russia's survival or that of its allies.



President Vladimir Putin had previously stated in June that Russia views nuclear weapons strictly as a deterrent and sees no need to use them unless faced with a first strike. Peskov's recent comments reinforce this position, emphasizing the gravity of employing such weapons. The clarification comes in the wake of Putin's annual address to the Federal Assembly, where he underscored Russia's formidable nuclear arsenal's complete readiness for guaranteed deployment.



Putin's warning to potential invaders and his reminder of Russia's historical resilience against conquest attempts were echoed in the address. The Russian leader highlighted the tragic consequences for potential aggressors in the current geopolitical landscape. Additionally, he pointed out the West's escalating rhetoric, warning that it could inadvertently lead to an all-out nuclear conflict, emphasizing Russia's commitment to its powerful nuclear deterrent.



In addressing recent Western media reports alleging Moscow's plans to deploy nuclear weapons into space, Putin dismissed them as unfounded and attributed them to a ploy by the United States to force Russia into negotiations on terms dictated by Washington. The clarification from Peskov provides insight into Russia's strategic considerations regarding nuclear weapons, reinforcing the principle of reserving such drastic measures for existential threats to the nation.



MENAFN07032024000045015687ID1107947499