Trump allegedly gets together with Musk in fundraising push

(MENAFN) In a reported effort to secure substantial financial support for his upcoming reelection bid, former United States President Donald Trump held a meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday. According to sources, Musk joined a gathering of wealthy Republican donors convened by Trump, who is actively seeking major contributors to bolster his campaign finances. While it remains uncertain whether Musk intends to contribute to Trump's campaign, the meeting signifies Trump's strategic outreach to influential figures for support.



The New York Times revealed that Trump is aiming for a one-on-one meeting with Musk, emphasizing the former president's pursuit of financial backing from high-profile donors. Musk, known for positioning himself as politically independent, has previously donated to candidates from both the Democratic and Republican parties. Despite publicly admitting to voting for Joe Biden in 2020, Musk's critical stance against the current administration raises questions about his potential support for Trump's reelection.



As the owner of Tesla and social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk's vast net worth of USD200 billion, as per Forbes, positions him as a significant player in campaign financing. The article suggests that Musk's potential endorsement of Trump could substantially impact the financial dynamics of the upcoming election, potentially leveling the playing field against Biden's anticipated financial advantage. The meeting between Trump and Musk highlights the intersection of politics and business, with implications for the fundraising landscape leading up to the November election.



MENAFN07032024000045015687ID1107947498